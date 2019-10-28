Delhi police's EOW books Tytler, wife in land grab case (IANS Exclusive)

<br>Additional Commissioner of Delhi Police O.P. Mishra confirmed about the registration of FIR against Tytler and his wife Jennifer Tytler and others in a land grabbing case, to IANS.

He said, "FIR no. 0124 was registered this year on July 9. Investigation is going on. We cannot draw any conclusion at this stage just on the basis of the FIR."

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered the FIR on the direction of Patiala House court.

The complainant Vijay Sekhari said, "When EOW did not file the FIR even after several complaints, I had to knock at the doors of the court. Then, the EOW officials told the court that the samples of the signatures of the accused have been sent for verification. But the court, after taking note of the facts of the case, asked the EOW to register a case."

The FIR also includes names of Sun Real Estate Pvt. Ltd of Tamil Nadu, Venkatasubba Rao of Chennai, Vijay Bhaskar, Ravindra Nath Bala Kavi, M/s Golden Moments of Karol Bagh, Rakesh Badhwan, Sanjay Grover and Harish Mehta of Delhi apart from Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and his wife. IANS tried to reach Tytler for his comment, but to no avail. According to the complaint, the case relates to the year 1990. Vijay Sekhri and Tytler and their firms entered into a 50-50 partnership and purchased two residential properties in Karol Bagh area of west Delhi. "Both the properties were converted for commercial use in the year 2013," the complaint said. Sekhri said, "Over the period Tytler developed mala fide intention. We found that Tytler forged the documents in his favour in 2009. We went to the Company Law Board, which said the properties are worth Rs 90 crore and gave direction in my favour. But Tytler went to the High Court, which ruled that our share of properties should be handed over to us." Then Tytler went to the Supreme Court against the High Court order. Complainant Vijay Shekhri said, "The Supreme Court got the properties revalued which was worth around Rs 270 crore at that time. The top court directed to furnish 25 per cent of our share to us, which was around Rs 60-65 crore. The court ordered to auction the property to get the money." However, the said properties were occupied by tenants. Sekhri said: "We approached the EOW only after we came to know that documets related to the tenants were also forged. Now the court has asked the EOW to expedite the investigation to deliver justice," he said. (Sanjeev Kumar Singh Chauhan can be reached at sanjeev.c@ians.in)