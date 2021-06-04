Delhi Police SI shoots himself dead

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) A Delhi Police Sub Inspector, posted at Pandav Nagar police station in east Delhi, allegedly committed suicide on Friday, police said.
The 31-year-old SI, who hailed from Agra, went to the terrace of the police station and allegedly killed himself, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Priyanka Kashyap told the press.
Police said that no suicide note was recovered so far and investigation as to what compelled him to take the extreme step is on.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
