Delhi Police SI suicide case: AAP MLA rubbishes theory

"Deeply aggrieved to share that this young Delhi Police officer committed suicide within the police station Pandav Nagar yesterday," Bharti tweeted on Saturday.

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) A day after a Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide, ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and advocate Somnath Bharti on Saturday punched holes in the theory being floated.

"He shot a bullet allegedly after getting tired of humiliation by SHO. Family and friends are demanding justice," the AAP MLA said.

The 31-year-old SI, Rahul Singh, who hailed from Agra, went to the terrace of the police station on Friday and allegedly killed himself using his service pistol during duty hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Priyanka Kashyap had confirmed.

Bharti said "the suicide theory is claim of Delhi Police but neither they are providing video footage of the available CCTV nor explaining why they searched room of the officer without waiting for family. They took the body down without involving the family. Family suspects murder!"

Singh was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

No suicide note was recovered and investigation is underway. The body was sent for an autopsy.

--IANS

pd/in