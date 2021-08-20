Delhi Police Special Cell arrests sharpshooter of a gang

  1. Sify.com
Representative image

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter who is a member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang.

Satender, the sharpshooter and member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang was planning to cause harm to Deputy Superident of Tihar jail to avenge the death of Ankit Gujjar in jail, said Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday.
Satender was on Interim bail in a murder case.
He is a notorious criminal previously involved in more than 20 criminal cases including murder, robbery, snatching, threat, criminal intimidation, and Arms act in Delhi.
One semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with six live cartridges has been recovered from his possession, the police added. (ANI)

