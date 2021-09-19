Delhi Police Special Cell gets custody of arrested terrorist's uncle

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The uncle of terrorist Osama, who was among six terrorists arrested in Delhi earlier this week is currently under the custody of Delhi Police Special Cell, according to Delhi Police.



Rehman was brought from Lucknow to Delhi on transit remand by Delhi Police Special Cell.

Hemud Rahman, the uncle of Osama, is alleged to have helped in sending his nephew and Zeeshan to Pakistan for purpose of providing training to both terrorists.

Delhi Police says that Rahman was also allegedly in contact with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Rahman had surrendered at Kareli Police Station in Prayagraj on Friday, as per sources in Delhi Police.

Rehman had, according to Delhi Police, was assisting the Pakistan-organised terror module in transporting Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and was planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country.

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six operatives, including two ISI-trained terrorists. The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police. (ANI).

