Delhi Police special cell to probe blast near Israel Embassy

Srivastava told reporters, "The case has been registered and the matter is being investigated by Special Cell. We cannot say anything more on this right now."The Special Cell of Delhi Police is investigating the blast and according to Delhi Police sources, preliminary investigation has suggested a mischievous act with the aim to spread panic.Security has been increased in and around the area.According to a statement from the Israeli Embassy there were no injuries or damage to its property and all staff was safe."There were no injuries, and all of our staff are safe at home. We are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. The incident happened on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries," Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India."The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities. Authorities from both sides are cooperating in the investigation," he said.The IED device detonated at 5.05 pm near Jindal House on APJ Abdul Kalam Road which is just 150 meters from the Israel Embassy. Police said it has been scanning the area and have not found any battery or electronic device yet with which explosion could have happened.Sources said the device was placed inside a flower pot on the divider of the street and it might have been thrown from a running vehicle. The CCTV footage is being scrutinized in order to collect information about the vehicles that passed through Aurangzeb Road during these past hours. It is believed that the suspects might have done a reconnaissance of the area.Also, investigators have found an envelope from the spot containing information related to Israel embassy officials. Police is investigating whether it has any link to the incident. Investigating is underway keeping all the angles in mind.Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with senior Delhi police officials and is constantly monitoring the situation.The blast took place in an area which is not far from Vijay Chowk where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.An alert has also been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of the blast. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, the Central Industrial Security Force said.Mumbai Police is also on high alert after the incident and security have been stepped up across the city. There is also a high alert in Uttar Pradesh after the incident in Delhi. (ANI)