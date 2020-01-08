Delhi Police takes cognizance of 'Kashmir Azaad' poster

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Delhi Police has taken cognizance of a social media post in which a poster with the slogan 'Kashmir Azaad' was seen during a protest by students at a college in the national capital.

The special cell of Delhi Police will verify the authenticity of the photograph in the post, hold an inquiry and take appropriate action.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against a woman who held a poster with "Free Kashmir" on it at the Gateway of India in Mumbai during a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University. (ANI)



