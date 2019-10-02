Delhi Police team attacked with knife, 2 arrested

"The incident happened late Tuesday night when the bike-borne men were stopped by the patrolling team as their movements seemed to be suspicious. While trying to stop them, the men attacked the police team with a knife," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Eish Singhal told IANS.

The criminals were soon overpowered and the knife and a pistol recovered from them. The police said the motorbike that they were riding was also a stolen one.

The DCP told IANS that the criminals have been identified as Kamil Singh alias Kanna and Jitender Kumar alias Rajesh Kumar. Both are Delhi residents and are said to be wanted criminals.

Singhal said: "With the arrest of the two, around 15 cases committed in different places in the city are likely to be solved. These cases include snatching cases also." Investigations have so far revealed that both the culprits have four attempts to murder cases, 20 snatching, seven loot and 19 cases under Arms Act against them. The police team that arrested the criminals included sub-inspector Surendra, assistant police sub-inspectors Rajesh and Raj Kumar, and havaldars Daljit, Kuldeep, Santosh, Vinod and jawans Manjit, Sanjay and Rajendra.