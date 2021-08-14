Delhi Police tightens security for Independence Day celebrations

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said that tight security arrangements have been made in the national capital for the event on Sunday and counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.Asthana, who took over as Delhi Police Commissioner last month, told ANI in an interview that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed to make sure that past incidents are not repeated.Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police had also issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort to ensure safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 00:00 midnight to 11:00 AM on 15.08.2021 between ISBT and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH 'T' point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take alternative route available.Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed/ diverted.Delhi Police check vehicles and identity cards of commuters as security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Police check vehicles and identity cards of commuters as security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.As per the visuals, the security arrangements were beefed up at Lucknow and Mumbai ahead of Independence Day celebrations.This news pours in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating this historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi tomorrow. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation. Recalling this, Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, he will be received by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur. The Naval Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Sune Phogat, the Army Contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Ldr A Berwal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (West District) Subodh Kumar Goswami.After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. The GoC Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to hoist the National Flag.After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Navy Band, consisting of 16 men will play the National Anthem during hoisting of the National Flag and the 'Rashritya Salute'. The Band will be conducted by MCPO Vincent Johnson.Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery is commanded by Lt Col Jitendra Singh Mehta, SM and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister. Commander Kuldeep M Neralkar from the Indian Navy will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.The Navy Contingent in the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Praveen Saraswat, the Army Contingent by Major Anshul Kumar and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Leader Rohit Malik. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (South West District) Amit Goel. (ANI)