Delhi police's Crime Branch along with forensic team visit Red Fort to investigate R-Day violence

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined Red Fort area on Saturday, in connection with the violence that took place on January 26 during farmers' tractor rally.



A team of Delhi Police also reached Jalandhar on Friday in connection with violence at Red Fort on Republic Day.

According to Gurmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)- Investigation, Jalandhar, Delhi police raided the Basti Bawa Area in the city in search of two youths from Tarn Taran who were were part of the violence.

"There was info that two youth from Tarn Taran who were part of the violence are in Jalandhar. They raided the area but the two were not found. They left the area before Police reached there," he said.

On January 27, Delhi Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava informed that 19 people were arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on January 26.

Along with the leaders of most farmers' unions participating in the protest at Delhi borders, Delhi Police has also named Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana in an FIR registered in connection with the violence at the historic monument on Republic Day.

Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)