Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrests one for demanding Rs 1 cr, threatening to post morphed pictures online

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a person for allegedly demanding Rs 1 crore and threatening to post nude morphed pictures of the complainant.



The Crime Branch conducted a raid and nabbed the accused identified as Rajkishor, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. As per the police, the accused disclosed his involvement behind this extortion case and revealed his associates, upon sustained interrogation.

A statement by the Crime Branch said that a complaint was received regarding the alleged extortion of Rs 1 crore in the Crime Branch, in which the complainant stated that for last few days, an unknown person was calling and demanding the said amount from him with the threat to publish nude morphed pictures of him along with some woman on social media.

Accordingly, under Sections 387 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) an FIR was registered and investigation was initiated.

During the search, the police seized two handbags fitted with spy camera, memory card, USB Pen Drive, laptop containing videos/pictures of victims, some mobile phones, which were used to make extortion calls to the victim.

The accused revealed his associates one of who was a woman, resident of Gurugram and another friend of his, Aryan Dixit, resident of Chhatarpur.

According to the police, the woman lured the target with the help of 'Tinder' app and set up meetings. During the meeting, the girl placed the bag with spy camera discreetly in the room and captured the intimate videos/pictures. After few days the victim would receive a call from the accused who would threaten to expose the intimate videos on social fearing which the victims paid the money demanded.

"Further investigation is being conducted to identify other victims," said officials of the Crime Branch. (ANI)