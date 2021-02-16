Delhi Police's 'Jan Sampark Vahan' to create awareness

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) On the Occasion of Delhi Police Raising Day, the department launched 'Jan Sampark Vahan' as a community police initiative to educate and sensitise general public about various issues.

"A mini truck will visit main traffic squares, markets, schools, major parks, bus stands, entrances and exits of metro stations, unauthorised and re-settlement colonies to bring awareness in people," said a Senior police officer.