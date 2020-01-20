Delhi poll is about 'Kejriwal vs who', says AAP's Chadha

<br>"The last election was different. That time it was Modi vs who. This election is about Kejriwal vs who. Although I lost the last Lok Sabha poll, but this time I am sure to win. People have acknowledged the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government. That's why I am hopeful that people will vote for the AAP," Chadha told IANS during his padyatra.

Chadha, who lost from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency to Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is trying his luck from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

The AAP leader said the BJP and the Congress didn't pose any challenge to him. "While the Congress is nowhere in this election and has reached its end, the people are fed up with the BJP." The Rajinder Nagar seat, populated majorly by Sikhs, comprises both bunglows and slums and vehicle parking is a major issue. Chadha is facing Sardar R.P. Singh of the BJP, while the Congress has yet to announce its candidate from the seat for the February 8 vote.