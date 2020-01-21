Delhi polls: BJP releases second list, Tajinder Pal Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar seat

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the second list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections in which the BJP has fielded Tajinder Pal Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar constituency.

According to the list, Ramesh Khanna will be contesting from Rajouri Garden, Manish Singh has been fielded from Delhi Cantt constituency, Sunil Yadav is fielded from New Delhi and Sumanlata Shokeen will be contesting from Nangloi Jat.BJP has fielded Bagga against Aam Aadmi Party's Princess Dhillon from Hari Nagar and Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi area.In its first list released on January 17, BJP gave the ticket to 20 new faces in Delhi assembly polls with the list of 57 candidates declared on Friday also having sitting and several former MLAs.Of the 57 candidates declared, four are women and 11 belong to the Dalit community.The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for over two decades. The party could win only three seats in the last assembly polls with the ruling AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats. (ANI)