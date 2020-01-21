Delhi polls: Congress fields Romesh Sabharwal against Kejriwal from New Delhi seat

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Congress party has fielded Romesh Sabharwal to contest against Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat for the ensuing Delhi Assembly polls.

According to the list of seven candidates released by the Congress Central Election Committee, former Congress MLAs Amrish Gautam and Bhisham Sharma, who had joined BJP earlier, have been given Congress tickets from Kondli and Ghonda constituencies, respectively.



Apart from them, S Raminder Singh Bamrah will contest from Tilka Nagar; former DUSU president Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar; Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur; and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared names of all 70 candidates for Delhi assembly polls with Chief Minister Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, a seat he has won twice in the past.

Delhi Assembly Polls will be held on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

