Delhi polls: Shah, Nadda to hold multiple rallies in Delhi, Kejriwal to lead road show

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): With polling dates inching closer and campaigning for assembly elections intensifying in Delhi, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will be addressing three public rallies in the national capital on Friday.



Shah will address rallies in Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar and Gokulpuri areas of Delhi.

BJP President JP Nadda will also hold two public rallies in Laxmi Nagar and Viswas Nagar areas of East Delhi.

The day's campaigning will also witness a roadshow by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal who will be leading a roadshow in the national capital to seek votes for the AAP candidate.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will also address a public rally in support of the party's Dwarka assembly constituency candidate.

Delhi Congress leaders have also planned different door to door campaigns and public meetings to reach out to voters as part of an ongoing poll campaign. (ANI)

