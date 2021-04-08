Delhi pollution body notice to CETPs for not meeting norms

The department has warned of a Rs 12.05 crore environmental compensation fine on these CETPs if they fail to reply within the next 15 days.

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued show cause notice to all 13 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the national capital for not adhering to prescribed standards.

The CETPs, meant to treat industrial effluents before they can be discharged into the Yamuna or reused, are at different locations like Wazirpur, Mayapuri, Bawana, Narela, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Nangloi, Badli, Jhilmil etc.

As per a DPCC report, the CETPs are found not complying with prescribed effluent standards despite repeated directions.

"These CETPs have been found non-functional or not complying with prescribed effluent standards even after repeated directions by the DPCC, as a result of which the Yamuna is getting massively polluted," a statement from the office of Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

