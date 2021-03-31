Delhi: Random testing must for pax arriving from high Covid-load states

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Air passengers flying into the national capital's IGI Airport from states with high prevalence of coronavirus cases will be randomly subjected to Covid-19 test on arrival.
According to the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the said norm will be applicable even for passengers coming to Delhi in trains or buses.
"As per the latest government mandate, the DDMA shall conduct random Covid-19 tests on passengers coming from the states where the number of cases are increasing," the Delhi International Airport Ltd said in a tweet on Wednesday.
"After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, passengers who are found to be positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the protocol of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."
