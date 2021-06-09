Delhi rapper who went missing after posting suicide note on social media traced in MP

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): A 23-year-old Delhi-based rapper, who went missing a week ago after posting a suicide note on social media, has been traced to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.



According to Delhi Police's official statement, on July 4, rapper Aditya Tiwari's mother Deepa Dhingra filed a complaint in Mehrauli police station that her son was missing from July 2.

"She also said that her son had allegedly uploaded a suicide note on his Instagram account and after that, his phone has been switched off. A missing report was recorded and subsequently, an FIR was registered under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code on June 5," police said.

Police said a team was constituted and on the basis of sustained and sincere efforts, Aaditya Tiwari has been traced in Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh.

"Further investigation is going on," police added. (ANI)

