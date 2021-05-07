Delhi received 577 MT oxygen on May 6, AAP Govt says not enough

Sharing the oxygen bulletin with the press digitally, Chadha said Delhi received only 577 metric tonnes of oxygen from the Centre on May 6. On May 5 Delhi had received 730 metric tonnes of oxygen.

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Delhi received 577 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 6 against its demand for 700 metric tonnes per day, said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Friday.

Chadha said Delhi's oxygen demand has risen to 976 metric tonnes per day of which only 69 per cent was supplied to Delhi on Thursday.

"Delhi government will make all efforts to cater to the oxygen demand from hospitals across the national capital and will request the Centre to continue adequate supply of oxygen to Delhi to save people's lives," Chadha said.

Delhi needs regular and uninterrupted oxygen supply to protect Covid infected patients. "We are demanding oxygen supply to provide all beds with oxygen. At present there are around 21,000 beds (including ICU beds with ventilators) which the government has decided to increase up to 40,000 in the coming days and for that Delhi would need oxygen supply accordingly."

The Centre on Friday morning told the apex court that the Delhi government is demanding oxygen supply more than its actual needs. The Centre also informed the court that the Delhi government was not capable of receiving the supplied quota and has demanded an audit of oxygen supply in Delhi's hospitals.

--IANS

pd/bg