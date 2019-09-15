Delhi receives 1.8 mm rain on Sunday morning

New Delhi: Rains lashed some parts of the city on Sunday morning, providing much-needed relief to the people from the sultry weather.

The city received 1.8 mm rain on Sunday morning, said a MeT department official.

Rain, however, eluded many parts of the city, including those covered by Ridge, Palam and Ayanagar weather stations, he said.

Cloudy skies with possibility of light rain is forecast for the day.

The minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the average in the season. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 81 per cent at 8.30 AM, said the MeT official. The maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum was 27.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.