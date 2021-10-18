Delhi receives highest rain in October since 1956

According to the IMD, the national capital has received 94.6 mm of rain in October so far the highest in 65 years, when 236.2 mm of rain was received in the whole month in 1956. The 24-hour accumulated rainfall is also the highest since then.

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Delhi has received 87.9 mm accumulated rainfall in 24 hours - the highest since 1956, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to "good" towards Monday evening with PM 2.5 pollutants being recorded at 43 and PM 10 at 25, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) reported.

Just this morning, Delhi's AQI was recorded under "very poor" category with PM 2.5 as the lead pollutant.

Usually the air quality is categorised as "good" when AQI is between 0 to 50, "stisfactory" between 51-100, "moderate" between 101-200, "poor" between 201-300, "very poor" between 301-400, "severe" between 401-500, or "hazardous" at 500+.

Delhi, generally, has good to satisfactory air quality. However, the pollution levels during October to February due to various factors including stubble burning, road dust, vehicle pollution and cold weather lead to a deterioration in the AQI.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature today stood at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 20 degrees Celsius with the relative humidity being pegged at 96 per cent.

Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed waterlogging on Monday morning after overnight rainfall.

Fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Ghazipur, Delhi and parts of adjoining UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar were seen waterlogged this morning.

A foggy and misty morning and partly cloudy sky later has been forecast for Tuesday.

On Friday, the IMD had forecasted rain for the next three days that will bring down the temperature in the capital, paving way for winter chills. It had also issued a yellow alert for Sunday and Monday.

