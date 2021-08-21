Delhi receives highest rainfall since 2009 (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Delhi received the highest rainfall in a month since 2009, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the national capital.

The last highest rainfall of 110 mm was recorded on August 10, 2010.

For the 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Lodhi Road Observatory recorded 149.0 mm of rainfall, while the Delhi Ridge almost matched with 149.2 mm. Meanwhile, Palam saw 84.0 mm rain, while Aya Nagar recorded 68.2 mm, the IMD added.