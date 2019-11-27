Delhi receives mild showers, AQI remains in 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As winters have already arrived in Delhi, several parts of national capital received rain showers on Wednesday, however even after dampening rain, a thin layer of haze lingered over a few places in the city.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Western Disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft in mid and upper tropospheric levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 68?E to the north of Lat. 27?N.



"Under its influence, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours," IMD said in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Delhi will hover at 27.9 degrees Celcius and 14.5 degrees Celcius, respectively.

After a short spell of rain, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 109 at 4:45 pm, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

However, a thin layer of pollution was seen near Rajpath here. In Wazirpur, at PM2.5 the AQI was docked at 187 whereas in Anand Vihar at PM2.5 the AQI was recorded at 257, falling in the 'moderate' and 'poor category respectively.

The AQI at Rajpath and India Gate stood at 130 - in 'moderate' category.

The air quality in some of the areas of the national capital has improved to the moderate category while some regions still remain engulfed in the poor air quality.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous. (ANI)

