Delhi receives more doses, vax to start again

After the two week-long break with no vaccination, Delhi has received 1.25 lakh doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin, said Kalkaji MLA Atishi on Wednesday while presenting the daily vaccine bulletin of the Delhi government.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Delhiites in the 18-44 age group waiting to get an anti-Covid jab can now book their slot through 'CoWIN' app as the free vaccination for youth will start again after suspension for the last two weeks.

"Free-of-cost vaccination for youth will kick start again after two weeks. We have also received 30,000 doses of Covaxin for 45 and above age groups which are being distributed to different centres."

"Covaxin's stock for 18-44 age groups is available for the second dose. For 45+, we have two days of Covaxin and 27 days of Covishield available," Atishi added.

A total of 48,411 doses of the vaccine were administered on Tuesday. Out of these 25,847 were first doses and 22,564 were second doses. Along with this, the total tally of vaccines administered in Delhi has reached 57,81,988 and 13,40,000 people have been administered both the doses.

"From tomorrow onwards, doses of Covaxin will be available for those above the age of 45 years. Whichever government centres where Covaxin was being administered to the 45+, there the second dose will be made available. Right now, we are administering Covaxin only to those who are to be given the second dose, amongst the 45+," she concluded.

