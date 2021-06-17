Delhi receives over 2.3 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi has received over 2.3 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, a day when several vaccination centres were expected to shut down due to a shortage.



The fresh supplies are meant for those in the 18 years-and-above age group. Of the 2,35,500 doses made available to the Delhi government, 62,160 were of Covaxin and 1,73,340 of Covishield.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed happiness at receiving the supplies while issuing the vaccination bulletin. "Now the youth can come forward to receive their shots. Hope the supplies from the Centre keep coming," she said.

"Delhi is in a comfortable position in terms of vaccine stock," she said adding that the Delhi government has Covaxin doses for the 18-45 category for six days and Covishield vaccines for 11 days. Covaxin doses for the people above 45 age group will last for seven days, while Covishield stocks are sufficient for 42 days.

On Tuesday, nearly half the COVID vaccination centres for the 18-45 age group were closed due to shortage of vaccines. As on Wednesday, Delhi has 161 operational centres for the 18-45 category and 581 for those aged 45 and above.

"We have received 62,160 doses of Covaxin and 173,340 doses of Covishield. Till date, we have received a total of 1.27 million doses for young adults... Starting today (Wednesday), slots are available on the Co-WIN portal for the 18-45 age group as well," she said. (ANI)