Delhi records 1,072 fresh COVID-19 infections, positivity rate drops to 1.53 pc lowest in two months

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): With 1,072 fresh positive cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate dropped to 1.53 per cent, which is the lowest since March 24.



The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Thursday, the fresh cases are the lowest since March 30. As many as 3,725 people recovered from disease in the 24-hour period.

The city recorded 117 new deaths, which is the lowest since April 15 when 112 deaths were reported.

As per the government data, 70,068 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1,90,09,274 tests were conducted so far.

The cumulative caseload of Delhi has now reached 14,22,549 including 16,378 active cases, 13,82,359 recoveries and 23,812 deaths.

As many as 34,327 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 52,19,372 people have been vaccinated so far.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate 36.24 per cent.

Delhi is currently under lockdown since April 19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by one more week till May 31. (ANI)