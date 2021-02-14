Delhi records 150 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Delhi recorded as many as 150 Covid-19 cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,891 said state Health Department.



Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The case tally stands at 6,36,946 in the national capital, including 6,25,024 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,031.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,902 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

