Delhi records 220 new COVID-19 cases, 188 recoveries in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Delhi reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, 188 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department's data on Thursday.



With the addition of new infections, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 6,38,593, including 6,26,519 recoveries, and 10,905 deaths.

At present, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,169.

The cumulative positivity rate in the national capital is 5.24 per cent. At present, Delhi has 550 containment zones.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country has a total of 1,51,708 active cases with 1,07,38,501 discharges and 1,56,705 deaths on February 25, till 10 am. (ANI)

