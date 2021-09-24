Delhi records 274% excess rain in Sep: IMD

This rainfall of 409.2 mm is 274 per cent in excess for the month of September, a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Light to moderate rains so far have totalled 16 rainy days in the month notching 409.2mm rain till 8.30 a.m. on Friday in the national capital, as per the Safdarjung observatory. The excess showers have also improved the total for the season.

Further, Delhi's normal rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon (from June 1 to September 30) is 653.6 mm, of which till September 24 it has already covered 633.1 mm. Last year, the capital saw 648.9 mm of precipitation during the SouthWest monsoon season, IMD data showed

While parts of Delhi received 'light to moderate' rain spells on Thursday evening, there was no rainfall in several parts of the city in the last 24 hours.

According to the regional office of the IMD, in the last 24 hours, till 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the maximum rainfall was 16.8 mm at the Ridge, 3.4 mm at Lodhi Road, while the Safadarjung observatory recorded 0.9 mm rainfall.

With the return of monsoon after a break, the total rainfall in the national capital during the monsoon was recorded at 1,165.6 mm, (till 8.30 am Friday) which according to IMD officials was 84 per cent excess rain during the monsoon season 2021.

At Delhi's Safdarjung observatory the rainfall recorded in September:

September 1: A total of 112.1 mm

September 2: It was 117.3 mm

September 3: It was 1.5 mm

September 4: It was 0.7 mm

September 7: It was 5.3 mm

September 8: It was 54 mm

September 11: It was 94.7 mm

September 12: It was 41.1 mm

September 13: It was 1.8 mm

September 14: It was 3.5 mm

September 16: It was 18 mm

September 17: It was 12.9 mm

September 22: It was 3.6 mm

September 24: It was 1 mm

The rain showers are likely to continue in the national capital on Friday. The IMD has predicted light rainfall till September 28.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and the minimum was at 24.4 degrees Celsius, also a notch below normal.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

