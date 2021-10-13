Delhi records 31 fresh Covid cases, no death for third day

The city's death toll stands at 25,089, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded two deaths due to the infection in October so far.

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 31 fresh Covid cases, taking its total tally to 14,39,283, as per the Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city in the last three days.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.05 per cent. The active cases tally in the city has also registerd a decline and stands at 338. With 58 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached 14,13,856 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 99 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.023 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 65,548 new tests -- 46, 426 RT PCR test and 19,122 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,84,38,626 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 99 at present.

Out of a total 1,01,891 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 41,230 were first doses and 60,661 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,92,91,072, according to the health bulletin.

