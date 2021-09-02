Delhi records 39 fresh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi logged a total of 39 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, an increase of two over what was recorded a day before, according to a health bulletin. The metropolis also recorded zero deaths in the same period.



Following the period, at least 38 patients have been recovered today, talking the total tally of recoveries to 14,12,413.

As per the Delhi Health Bulletin, the active cases so far in Delhi reported 344, taking the total cases to 14,37,839. Whereas the death toll is recorded at 25,082.

The positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent and 344 active cases were recorded in the national capital over the last 24 hours.

As per the ministry, the vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry today. (ANI)

