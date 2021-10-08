Delhi records 39 fresh Covid cases; no deaths

The city's death toll continues to be at 25,088, and the fatality rate 1.74 per cent.

Delhi has recorded only one Covid death in October, so far.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The national capital on Friday recorded 39 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 14,39,136, the Health Department said. However, no fatality has been reported in the last five days.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.06 per cent. The number of active cases in the city stands at 399.

Meanwhile, 23 patients recovered in the last 24 hours to take the total number of recoveries to 14,13,649, according to the Health Department bulletin.

Currently, a total of 111 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.027 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 67,206 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 2,81,43,702.

Currently, the total number of containment zones in the city stands at 103.

Out of a total 90,770 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 36,242 were first doses and 54,528 second doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,87,50,305, according to the health bulletin.

--IANS

avr/pgh