Delhi records 419 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): As many as 419 new COVID-19 cases, 302 recoveries, and three deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin on Saturday evening.



The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 6,43,289, including 6,30,143 recoveries.

At present, there are 2,207 active COVID-19 infections. As many as 1,204 patients are in home isolation.

As many as 10,939 people have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the national capital.

In Delhi, the cumulative coronavirus positivity rate at 4.86 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.70 percent. The positivity rate in the national capital is 0.56 percent.

A total of 1,32,27,870 samples have been tested so far in New Delhi for COVID-19. (ANI)

