Delhi records biggest single day spike of over 25,000 fresh COVID-19 infections

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The national capital on Sunday reported over 25,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day since the pandemic broke out last year.



As per the Delhi health department, 25,462 COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 74,941.

The total positive cases in the city now stand at 8,53,460, including 7,66,398 recoveries and 12,121 deaths.

As many as 85,620 samples were tested for the virus, including 56,015 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNath tests and 29,605 Rapid antigen tests. The tests per million stand at 8,54,105.

In the last 24 hours, 67,448 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the coronavirus. 54,306 received the first dose, while 13,142 received the second dose. A total of 25,65,918 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi so far.

The city is currently observing a weekend lockdown in light of the worrying COVID-19 numbers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting with senior government officers on Monday over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Earlier today, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the "serious situation" in the national capital and highlighted the "grave shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply."

"Delhi's situation of COVID-19 has become very serious. There is a grave shortage of COVID beds and oxygen supply. We are doing everything we can at our level. Your help would be needed," Kejriwal wrote. (ANI)