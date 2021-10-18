Delhi records first death due to dengue in 2021

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Delhi has recorded the first death due to dengue in 2021 on Monday morning, according to South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) report. The report says that total 720 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.

October has seen a sudden spike in dengue cases as a total of 382 cases have been reported in the month till October 16. As per the report, total 142 cases of malaria and 69 cases of chikunguniya have also been reported so far this year. However, no death has been reported from malaria and chikungunya yet, the report added.