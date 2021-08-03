Delhi records no death, 51 new Covid cases in 24 hrs

The death toll from Covid-19 in the national capital stands at 25,054. The Delhi Health Department released the data on Tuesday.

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Delhi reported 51 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and no death has been recorded in the same time span. This is the third time in the last 15 days that the city has registered zero death from coronavirus, health officials said here on Tuesday.

With 51 new Covid cases, the cumulative number of the patients stands at 14,36,401 here. The recovery rate continues to be at 98.21 per cent on the 18th day and the active cases are 538. Delhi has 0.03 per cent rate of active corona cases.

The bulletin released by the Delhi health department said a total of 173 Covid patients are getting treatment in home isolation. While 95 Covid patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured patients to 14,10,809, added the health bulletin further.

Meanwhile, a total of 53,728 Covid tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours that includes 43,501 RT-PCR tests and 10,227 Antigen tests, taking the total number of tests at 2,37,91,412. The bulletin further informed that there are a total 290 containment zones. The death rate in the national capital stands at 1.74 per cent.

On the vaccination front, Delhi administered 10,905 vaccines on Sunday (August 1). The total number of vaccinated people includes 6,520 dose for the first time receivers and the remaining 4,385 for the second dose takers. The total number of vaccinations in the capital city stands at 1,00,58,538. Delhi has 4,76,610 doses of vaccines in stock as of Tuesday morning, said the government.

--IANS

apr/dpb