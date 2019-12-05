Delhi records season's lowest temperature at 7.6 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, the season's lowest, with a thin layer of smog affecting visibility.

The city had recorded a minimum of 7.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as cold winds continued to blow from hilly regions.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts said the mercury is expected to dip further.

Falling temperatures, high humidity and calm winds have led to an increase in pollution levels in the national capital and its suburbs.