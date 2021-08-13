Delhi records zero Covid fatality for third consecutive day

The total Covid tally in Delhi stands at 14,36,988, while the death toll is 25,068. The city has 468 active cases, including 164 being treated in home isolation, spelling a 0.03 rate of infection.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The national capital on Friday recorded zero Covid fatalities for the third consecutive day, and the ninth time since the onset of the second wave, while there were 50 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin said.

A total of 84 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,452.

The recovery rate from infection stands at 98.22 per cent, and the Covid infection rate at 0.06 per cent. The death rate continues at 1.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 73,324 Covid tests -- 46,690 RT-PCR and 23,634 rapid antigen -- were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 2,45,45,464 so far.

As per the bulletin, there are 250 containment zones.

On the vaccination front, a total of 1,33,661 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 83,585 received the first dose and the remaining 50,076 the second. The total number of vaccinations now stands at 1,12,21,415.

