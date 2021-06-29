Delhi reports 100+ Covid cases after three days

It is after three days that Delhi's single-day Covid tally breached the 100-mark, a day after reporting the lowest tally of the year -- 59 -- on Monday. The national capital had reported 85 new cases on Sunday and 89 cases on Saturday. On Friday, the national capital had reported 115 Covid cases.

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The national capital on Tuesday witnessed a slight surge in the number of new Covid infections with 101 cases getting reported in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government .

Meanwhile, four persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the national capital's overall Covid death toll to 24,971.

Delhi presently has 1,531 active cases, the lowest since March 1 when it had an active caseload of 1,404. The city's positivity rate stands at 0.15 per cent, while the recovery rate is 98.15 per cent.

A total of 66,397 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

On a positive note, 119 people recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,07,592.

As far as vaccination is concerned, Delhi had administered more than 2 lakh vaccine doses on Monday, taking the total number doses administered so far to 75,43,765, of which more than 17 lakh people have received both the doses.

