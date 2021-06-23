Delhi reports 111 new Covid cases, 16 lakh fully vaccinated

With seven more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's total death due to Covid rose to 24,940.

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The national capital on Tuesday reported 111 new Covid-19 cases, while its daily test positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

During the same time period, 702 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total recoveries to 14,06,629 till date.

Delhi presently has 1,791 active cases, of which 522 are under home isolation.

A total of 76,185 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 52,940 through RT-PCR and 23, 245through Rapid Antigen method.

As far as vaccination is concerned, a total 84,539 doses of vaccines were administered in the city in the last 24 hours, out of which, around 52,000 jabs were given to people in the 18-44 age group, AAP MLA Atishi said, while presenting the daily vaccines bulletin on Wednesday.

Atishi further informed that over 16 lakh people in Delhi have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, while more than 50 lakh have received at least one dose so far.

--IANS

pd/vd