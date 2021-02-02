Delhi reports 114 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Delhi on Tuesday reported 114 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall coronavirus tally of the national capital to 6,35,331, while 2 deaths in the past 24 hours took its Covid death toll 10,858, as per the data released by the Delhi health department.

The health authories conducted 58,598 tests in the last 24 hours, including 31,159 RT-PCR tests and 27,439 rapid antigen tests.