Delhi reports 115 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

With four more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's total deaths due to Covid rose to 24,952.

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The national capital on Friday reported 115 new Covid-19 cases, while its daily test positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

During the same time period, 198 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total recoveries to 14,06,958.

Delhi, presently, has 1,680 active cases, of which 503 are under home isolation.

A total of 77,477 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 54,739 through RT-PCR and 22, 738 through the Rapid Antigen method.

As far as vaccination is concerned, Delhi administered a total of 1,56,636 doses of vaccines in the same period out of which 1.25 lakh were administered to youth.

Over 69.50 lakh people have been inoculated in Delhi so far and more than 16.45 lakh people have received both doses, said AAP MLA Atishi on Friday.

"Now, in Delhi, a total of 53,09,000 people have received at least one dose of vaccine. And more than 16,45,000 people have been administered both the doses. Currently in Delhi, a stock of 8.80 lakh is present, out of which 1.20 lakh are Covaxin and 7.70 lakh are Covishield," she said.

--IANS

pd/vd