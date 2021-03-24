Delhi reports 1254 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Delhi reported 1254 new COVID-19 cases, 769 recoveries, and 6 deaths, as per the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.



With this, the total cases mounted to 6,51,227 including 10,973 active cases and 6,35,364 total recoveries. The death toll touched 6,35,364 including the new deaths.

"Five States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases. These states account for 77.44 pc of the new cases. 47,262 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," read the release by Union Health Ministry.

As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 crore today. A total of 5,21,97,380 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

Yesterday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that amid rising COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, should not be allowed.

"All District Magistrates concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," it said.

DDMA also said random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing should be done all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals, and other alighting points (for private buses). (ANI)