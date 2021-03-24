Delhi reports 1,254 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The spike in new Covid-19 cases continued in the national capital on Wednesday with 1,254 cases registered in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government's health bulletin.
The bulletin also said that 769 patients have recovered, while six more deaths were reported. The number of active cases stands at 4,890.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.52 per cent.
The new infections pushed the tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the city till now to 6,51,227 while the cumulative positivity rate was reported at 4.63 per cent.
A total of 82,331 tests -- 52,224 RT-PCR and 30,107 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted in the last 24 hours.
The last time the city saw cases above 1,000-mark was on December 19, 2020. On March 1, Delhi had reported only 175 coronavirus cases.
