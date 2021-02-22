Delhi reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi reported 128 new COVID-19 cases and 157 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 6,38,028.



A total of 6,26,086 people have recovered from the disease and active cases stand at 1,041.

The death toll has gone up to 10,901 in Delhi with one more person succumbing to the disease.

India reported 4,199 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

