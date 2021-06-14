Delhi reports 131 new Covid cases, 16 deaths

In the same time period, 16 persons succumbed to the virus in the national capital, taking Delhi's overall Covid death toll to 24,839.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Delhi reported 131 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday.

On a positive note, 355 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 14,03,205 till date.

The national capital presently has 3,226 active cases, of which 960 are under home isolation.

According to the health bulletin, 59,556 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the national capital so far to 2,03,23,110, of which 14,31,270 returned positive.

With the Covid situation in Delhi improving over the past few weeks, the administration has started the unlock process phase-wise. The first phase of unlocking was announced on May 29, when only construction work and factories were allowed.

In the second phase, markets and malls were allowed to open under the odd-even rule. In the third phase, which kicked in from Monday, all markets, shops, malls and public activities have been allowed with some restrictions.

