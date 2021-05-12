Delhi reports 13,287 new Covid cases, positivity rate below 18%

Delhi had reported 12,481 cases on Tuesday while on Monday it reported 12,651 cases.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 13,287 new Covid-19 cases, while 300 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The daily positivity rate in the national capital remained below 18 per cent for the second consecutive day at 17.03 per cent. The positivity rate in Delhi had remained above the 20 per cent-mark since April 17, before starting to gradually come down in the past few days.

As per the health bulletin, Delhi presently has 82,725 active cases, of which around 50,000 people are under home isolation.

Delhi's overall Covid tally stands at 13,61,986, while as many as 20,310 people have fallen prey to the dreaded disease since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,071 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to over 12.58 lakh, according to the health bulletin.

Of the 23,202 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 4,469 are vacant now, it said.

