Delhi reports 134 new Covid cases, 8 deaths

Cases rose a day after Delhi saw its tally dip below 100 to 89 on Monday, the lowest in over 400 days, while the test positivity rate was reported at 0.16 per cent, which was lowest ever since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The national capital on Tuesday reported 134 new Covid-19 cases, while its daily test positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

With eight more deaths reported on Tuesday, the total Covid toll in the national capital rose to 24,933.

During the same time period, 467 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total recoveries to 14,05,927 till date.

Delhi presently has 1,918 active cases, of which 541 are under home isolation.

A total of 67,916 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 43,850 through RT-PCR and 24,066 through Rapid Antigen method.

With all markets reopened last week, the Delhi government has focused on conducting random tests in markets and other places that have been witnessing a high footfall.

District authorities are using mobile vans and special teams to carry out random tests among shopkeepers, their workers, and visitors to the markets. Each of the 11 districts are conducting 6,000-8,000 tests daily.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also asked the district authorities to focus on markets and crowded places and take strict enforcement action against violators.

--IANS

pd/vd