Delhi reports 1,550 new Covid cases, positivity rate below 3%

While the daily positivity rate increased slightly to 2.52 per cent from 2.42 per cent on Sunday, the national capital's cumulative positivity rate stood at 7.55 per cent.

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) For the second straight day, Delhi on Monday reported less than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour period at 1,550, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The new cases on Monday took the national capital's overall Covid tally to 14,18,418, according to the bulletin. The city had reported 1,649 new cases on Sunday, 2,260 on Saturday, 3,009 on Friday, 3,231 on Thursday, 3,846 on Wednesday and 4,482 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the city reported 207 Covid related fatalities on Monday, taking its overall death toll to 23,409. Delhi had reported 189 deaths on Sunday, 182 on Saturday, 252 on Friday, 233 on Thursday, 235 on Wednesday and 265 on Tuesday.

A total of 61,506 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of daily recoveries again outnumbered new cases by a significant margin on Monday. A total of 4,375 patients recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery figures to 13,70,431 at a recovery rate of above 96 per cent.

The active caseload declined to 24,578 now from 27,610 a day before.

Of the 4,380 beds for Covid patients in both government and private hospitals, over 2,000 are vacant as of Monday.

At present (till Monday, 6 pm), Delhi has a total of 2,564 ICU beds with ventilators, of which around 2,000 are still occupied.

